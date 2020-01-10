HERDZIK, Arthur C.

HERDZIK - Arthur C. January 7, 2020, at age 95, of Elma. Predeceased by his wife Lottie M. (nee Kowalczyk); father of Arthur A. (Jean M.) and Alan (Kimberly) Herdzik; grandpa of Julie (Mike) Wolford, Karen (Will Caudill) Herdzik, Lisa (Todd) Geary, Molly (David) Emmi, Eric, Alex, and Scott; great-grandfather of nine great-grandchildren; brother of Matthew (late Alice), Elaine (Jim) Jabcuga, and predeceased by Eddie, Chester, Teddy, Bertha Pontikos, Florence Geraci, Mickey Leonard, Annie Hewitt, and Helen Wicher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9 AM in St. Gabriel R.C. Church. Kindly assemble at church. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Art was a U.S. Navy WWII combat submarine veteran with the Silent Service, retired Deputy Buffalo Fire Commissioner with 39 years of service, and past President of the Holy Name Society at St. Lawrence Church.