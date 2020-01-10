HARK, Sherry A.

HARK - Sherry A. December 26, 2019. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved sister of 7 siblings: Michael Hark (Kate Poliachik), David Hark, Christine (Joseph) Lukowski, and Francine (Richard) Hochulski. Predeceased by William (Theda) Hark, Mary Lou Dojka and Kathleen Wieczkowski. Survived by brothers-in-law Gerard Wieczkowski, DDS, and Kenneth Dojka; friends Mark and Melissa Kozlowski, Karen Hockwater, Donna Sherry, and Michael Hocko, MD., also many nieces and nephews. Miss Hark was a 30 plus years employee of the former St. Joseph's Hospital, Cheektowaga, NY. She generously donated her remains to the University of Buffalo, School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. No services are planned at this time.