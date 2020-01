GRAHAM, Ernestine M.B.

GRAHAM - Ernestine M.B. Entered into rest January 5, 2020 in Baltimore, MD. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10-11 AM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com