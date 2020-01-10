Five Star Bank plans 2 more city branches

Five Star Bank plans to open two more branches in the City of Buffalo.

The bank has given notice of plans to open locations at 451 Elmwood Ave. – where the former Women and Children's Hospital is undergoing redevelopment – and at 2222 Seneca St. in South Buffalo, near Cazenovia Park.

Five Star's parent company, Financial Institutions, is based in Warsaw.

The bank opened its first branch inside the City of Buffalo, at Fountain Plaza, about three years ago.