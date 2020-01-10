FALK, Sherman G.

FALK - Sherman G. Of Brant, NY, entered into rest January 8, 2020 at age 94. Dearest father of Karen (Michael) Wodzinski and the late Kathy Gaulke; brother of the late Ernest (Hilda) Falk, Augustus (Henrietta) Falk and Edward (Beulah) Falk; also survived by four grandchildren and several nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 4-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 Main Street, Angola, NY where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM.