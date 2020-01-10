Eastern Niagara Hospital sets public forum on its future in bankruptcy

Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November because it is unable to pay about $14.5 million in accumulated debt, has scheduled a public forum next week to discuss its future.

Hospital President and CEO Anne E. McCaffrey will give the presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport.

Other hospital executives also will be present during the session. Members of the public who would like to submit questions may do so in advance by emailing cmoore@enhs.org by noon Tuesday.

Court papers show the largest creditor is Citizens Bank, which is owed more than $6 million on two loans the hospital took out in 2013, five years before McCaffrey was hired.

In 2019, Eastern Niagara closed its maternity and child behavioral health units in Lockport, offered the former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane for sale, and placed plans for a new emergency department on hold. During the year, it reduced its workforce from 674 to 504, spokeswoman Carolyn Moore said.