Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 11, 2020

The Airport Bridge Club offers extra points at no extra cost at its games at noon today and all next week. Wednesday’s game begins at noon following a lesson from club manager Bill Finkelstein at 10 a.m. The club will hold two extra-point games, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20.

• • •

Free weekly bridge lessons for middle and high school students will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and continue through March 15 at the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. For info, email Carol Bedell at lorac5@roadrunner.com.

• • •

This year’s first local tournament – the Buffalo Winter Sectional – will be held Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Pairs games start at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Today, Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 12. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 26. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, to Sunday, April 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, to Monday, May 25. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

• • •

Bridge club websites

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson begins the new year with more than 2,600 master points. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 68.75%; B: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 54.17%; C: Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 47.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – Martha and John Welte, 66.09%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 60.19%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 56.02%; Barbara Libby and partner, 51.76%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, Judy Kaprove and Nadine Stein, 56.55%; Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 51.79%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 51.19%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 72.50%; B: Martha and John Welte, 50%; C: Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 50.42%; east-west, A: John Ziemer and Allen Beroza, 52.92%; B/C: Ed Morgan and Larry Abate, 52.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Davis Heussler and Alan Greer, 58%; B/C: Linda Zittel and Joanne LaFay, 56%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 53%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Ed Morgan and partner, 57%; B: June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 54%; (tie) Chuck Heimerl and Cleveland Fleming, Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, 51%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. A: Judy Zeckhauser and Linda Milch, 64.29%; B: Carl Neuhaus and Paul Morgante, 61.11%; C: Lorey Repicci and Pat Truell, 53.97%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A: Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 66.07%; B: Judy Zeckhauser and Chip Kean, 65.18%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 53.27%; C: Sandra Morrison and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 41.96%; east-west, A: Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 61.61%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 59.52%; Jim Lanzo and Bob Lederhouse, 54.17%; B/C: Terry Camp and Jeff Oshlag, 53.87%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A/B: Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, 65%; C: Sue Neubecker and Stephane Ronget, 57.50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – Henry Porter and Dian Petrov, 58.98%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Sharon Benz, 55.13%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 54.81%; David Hemmer and Saleh Fetouh, 54.49%; Sue Neubecker and Betty Metz, 53.20%; Donna Steffan and Paul Morgante, 52.57%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 64.58%; B: Martha and John Welte, 59.38%; (tie) Cathy Majewski and Terry Fraas, Lynn Witmer and Paul Morgante, 46.88%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 62.22%; Dorothy May and Ken Meier, 55.19%; Usha Khurana and Mary Terrana, 51.11%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jim and Paula Jones, 62.57%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 55.31%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 54.85%; David and Connie Wilson, 53.64%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 53%; Bill Rich and Jim Hassett, 52.6%; east-west, Alicia Kolipinski and Sam Grossman, 64%; Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 58%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 56%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 54%; east-west, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 63%; Cindy Darone and Dave Stroud, 52%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Elaine Wegrzyn and Judy Thielman, 68%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 65%.

email: danderson@buffnews.com