DUBOIS - Ann M. Of West Seneca NY. Age 105, January 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Nathaniel and Anna (nee Clifford) Dubois; sister of the late Margaret Whitley, Hortense Rose, Gertrude, Nathaniel, Franklin, John R., Edward and Wesley Dubois; loving aunt of Ronald, Patricia Hughes, Mary Ann, Edward, Margaret White, Mary Ann George and the late Nathaniel Paul; also survived by many dear cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, 2 - 6 PM, at Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Memorial Chapel, 1820 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Queen of Heaven RC Church, West Seneca, Monday, 10:15 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to Roswell Park Memorial Institute, where Ann worked for 40 years or to Queen of Heaven Church, in Ann's Memory. She was an avid Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan.