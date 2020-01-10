CROCKER, Patricia A. (Sheehan)

CROCKER - Patricia A. (nee Sheehan)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger L. Crocker; devoted mother of John (Mary) Crocker, Michael (Kathleen) Crocker, Susan Crocker, and Matthew (Stephanie) Crocker; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Patrick, Rachael, Finnley and the late Fredrik; loving daughter of the late John and Cecelia (nee Seyfried) Sheehan; also survived by several nieces and one nephew. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph-University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Monday morning, at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com