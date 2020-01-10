Casorso returning to Beauts ahead of Saturday's game

A familiar face will be back on the ice for the Beauts as they open a two-game series against the Minnesota Whitecaps.

The team announced Friday evening that defenseman Sarah Casorso has signed a professional tryout contract with the team and will play against the Whitecaps. The series opens Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Tria Rink in St. Paul, Minn.

Casorso had been a part of Buffalo’s past three seasons and helped the team win its first Isobel Cup in 2017.

The 27-year-old blueliner announced her retirement from the NWHL last January to focus on her career as the head brewer at Bench Brewery in Ontario.

The season series between the two teams is tied at one game each. Buffalo and Minnesota split a two-game series played Nov. 23-24.

The Whitecaps are the defending NWHL champions, having defeated Buffalo in last season’s Isobel Cup championship in overtime, 2-1.

At 8-4-2, Minnesota is in second place in the league behind undefeated Boston. The Whitecaps are coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Metropolitan Riveters last Sunday.

The defending champs sport a tough defense that’s limited opponents to two goals or less in four of their past five games.

Amanda Leveille is third in the league in goals-against average (2.27) for Minnesota. She spent two seasons with Buffalo and was part of the Beauts’ 2017 championship squad.

Allie Thunstrom and Amanda Boulier lead the Whitecaps with 15 points each.

Buffalo will look to snap a six-game losing skid in Saturday’s contest. The team’s last victory came on Nov. 30 against winless Connecticut.

Since then, the Beauts have fallen into fourth place in the league.

Taylor Accursi leads the NWHL in goals for Buffalo with 15. She also is tied for first place in the league with five power-play goals.

The series will conclude Sunday at 2 p.m. at Minnesota’s Tria Rink. The Beauts will then have some time off before opening a two-game series with the Metropolitan Riveters on Feb. 15 at the ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction, N.J.