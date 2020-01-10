CASHMORE, Pat (McEwen)

CASHMORE - Pat

(nee McEwen)

January 8, 2020; of Akron, NY; beloved wife of Chris Cashmore; loving mother of Courtney (Andrew) Clouse and Ali Cashmore (Tony Scinta); cherished grandmother of Austin and Evan Clouse; dear daughter of Betty (nee Morris) and the late Henry McEwen; sister of Sheri and the late Paul McEwen; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins; friends received Saturday, 2 - 5 PM, with a Memorial Service immediately following at Shepard Bros Funeral Home, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence; flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Network of WNY at www.BCNWNY.org or the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org. Please share online condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.