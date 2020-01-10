BUTLAK, Alphonso, Jr.

BUTLAK - Alphonso, Jr. January 6, 2020, of Farnham, New York. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Joan (Hagle) Butlak; dear father of Michele (Kenneth) Eiss, Kathleen (Edward) Pratt, James "Max", John (Lori), Alphonso "Al" (Lisa) Iii, Michael (Kristine) and January Butlak; grandfather of 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of Dorothy (William) Cavanaugh and Joan (David) Miller; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 1 to 3 PM, at The Latimore-schiavone Funeral Home, Inc., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, followed by a Mass Of Christian Burial, Monday, at Most Precious Blood Church, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Alphonso attended Depew High School and entered the Navy after a brief time in college. He served during the Korean War, was a skilled blacksmith, a member of many organizations including NYSDB where he served as Vice President for three years and Newsletter Editor for ten. He was very active in Local and national demonstrations even at his advanced age. He was Scoutmaster of Troop 211 of Most Precious Blood Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Alphonso's name.