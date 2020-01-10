Share this article

Bills hire Eric Washington as new defensive line coach

Eric Washington spent the past two seasons as the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The Buffalo Bills have hired former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington as their new defensive line coach, the Bills announced Friday.

Washington replaces Bill Teerlinck, who resigned from the position that he held for the past two seasons to assume the same role for the Virginia Tech football team.

Washington spent the past two seasons as the Panthers' defensive coordinator. He was their defensive line coach from 2011 to 2017. Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2016.

Through Washington's seven seasons overseeing the Panthers' defensive line, the unit led the NFL with 244.5 sacks. The Panthers ranked in the top 10 in sacks in five of those seven seasons, leading the league in 2013 and finishing second and third in '16 and '17, respectively.

Washington also was a defensive line coach with the Chicago Bears and Texas A&M.

