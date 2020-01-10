BRANIA, Henry J., Jr

BRANIA - Henry J., Jr January 8, 2019, age 66; beloved husband of 48 years to Linda M. (nee Zamorek) Brania; devoted father of Renee Cycon, Marc (Melissa) and Joseph (Marcy); loving grandfather of Tiffany, Tyler, Miley, Jullian and Mason; dear brother of Elaine Zymanski, Cindy (Paul) Muscelli, Ronald (Darlene) and the late Richard (late Diane); he will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Saturday from 6 - 8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.), where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com