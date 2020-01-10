Share this article

print logo

Amherst Police warn of gift card phone scam

Published |Updated

The Amherst Police Department released a statement Friday reminding the public that police departments or government agencies will not ask someone to purchase gift cards to settle debts or to avoid arrest.

The advisory came following a local report of a fraud where the individual identified himself to a caller as an Amherst police officer.

Police said the initial call was automated and was reported to be from a federal agency. A subsequent call did display the phone number of the Amherst Police Department on the victim's caller ID, police said.

The Amherst Police urged residents who receive a similar call to hang up, and contact their local police department.

Story topics:

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment