Amherst Police warn of gift card phone scam

The Amherst Police Department released a statement Friday reminding the public that police departments or government agencies will not ask someone to purchase gift cards to settle debts or to avoid arrest.

The advisory came following a local report of a fraud where the individual identified himself to a caller as an Amherst police officer.

Police said the initial call was automated and was reported to be from a federal agency. A subsequent call did display the phone number of the Amherst Police Department on the victim's caller ID, police said.

The Amherst Police urged residents who receive a similar call to hang up, and contact their local police department.