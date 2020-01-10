Amerks continue slide with 5-1 road loss

Rochester continued its losing skid Friday night with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Belleville at the CAA Arena in Ontario.

It was the Americans’ seventh loss in 10 games. At 21-10-2-3, they also drop out of first place in the North Division, losing the top spot to Utica (22-12-2-2).

Alex Formenton had a hat trick for the Senators (21-13-2-1). Vitaly Abramov and Jean-Christophe Beaudin had Belleville’s remaining scores.

The Senators scored twice shorthanded, tying a franchise record.

The lone Rochester goal was scored by C.J. Smith, his sixth of the season, on a power play in the second period.

Jonas Johansson started in net but was pulled 15 minutes into the second period after Belleville’s third goal. He made 13 saves on 16 shots.

Andrew Hammond stopped six out of seven shots. Belleville’s last goal was on an empty net.

The Senators opened the scoring 4:55 into the game on Formenton’s first goal, a wrist shot from the faceoff circle that got past Johansson.

He notched his second goal 10 minutes later when the team was shorthanded, taking a turnover to the net on a breakaway.

Smith cut the Senators’ lead to one on the power play. He snuck a shot under Belleville goalie Filip Gustavsson’s knee pads.

But there was no time to celebrate. Rochester quickly fell behind another goal after Johansson gave up a weak unassisted wrist shot to Abramov.

Beaudin’s goal opened the third period, again shorthanded. He collected a pass of another Amerks turnover and screened Hammond before scoring.

Rochester will be on the road on Saturday challenging the Syracuse Crunch at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.