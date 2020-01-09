Deaths Death Notices
ZAJAC, Carole A. (Palarczyk)
ZAJAC - Carole A. (nee Palarczyk)
January 7, 2020, age 77, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Zajac; dearest mother of late Scott, Noelle (Chris) Haas and Todd (Jodi) Zajac; dear grandmother of five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (nee Racki) Palarczyk; sister of Kenneth Palarczyk and Joanne Dalfanso; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation on Friday, January 10th from 2-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd., (west of Harlem Rd.). Mrs. Zajac was the president of Chapel Seniors and loved bowling. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com
