WULF, Carol A. (Luetkemeyer)

January 7, 2020, age 80. Beloved wife of 57 years to James B. Wulf; loving mother of Lisa (Michael) Francis, Steven, and Victoria; dearest sister of Richard Luetkemeyer, Robert (Mel) Luetkemeyer, Thomas (Teresa) Luetkemeyer, and Victoria (Jim) Connelly; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered Saturday at 8 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church at 8:45 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's memory to The Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo, NY 14214. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com