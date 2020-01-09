Woyksnar, Daniel

January 7th, 2020. Survived by his wife, Jean Woyksnar and son, Sam (Angie Eckmann) Woyksnar. No Prior Visitation. A Memorial Mass will held Saturday, January 11th at 11 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, 2437 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY with Rev. Jacek Mazur officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.