Very wet weekend on the way for Western New York

This week has seen snow, wind, bitter cold and some bright blasts of sunshine.

This weekend, things are going to get wet.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.

Rain will become widespread and heavy from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, the weather service said.

As many as 1½ to 2½ inches of rain may fall, forecasters predict.

Warmer temperatures will accompany the wet weather. Friday's Buffalo forecast calls for a high near 50 with rain totals forecast for less than an inch throughout the day.

Take advantage of the fair weather today, because a complex storm system will generate significant rainfall across our region during the first half of the weekend. Rainfall that could exceed two inches Fri nite thru Sat nite in some areas would bring the threat for flooding. pic.twitter.com/BtKKt4rTnw — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 9, 2020

Saturday, when the high is forecast at 58 during the day, will see the bulk of the rain. Up to an inch is expected during the day, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of precipitation possible.

Sunday's forecast has rain and sleet before 3 p.m., a chance of rain until 4 and a chance of freezing rain after 4.

The wet weather is rooted in a sharp frontal zone that will stall near the lower Great Lakes Friday night, the NWS stated. Several waves of low pressure will move along this front and combine with "copious amounts of moisture" to produce the rains.