UB men's basketball looks to avoid three-game slide at Miami (Ohio)

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team looks to avoid some dubious history.

The Bulls continue a two-game road trip at 7 p.m. Friday at Miami (Ohio), and look to avoid an 0-3 start in Mid-American Conference play for the first time since 2013. The game is on CBS Sports Network. The Bulls (9-6, 0-2 MAC) also haven’t lost three games in a row since Nov. 29-Dec. 7, 2016, when they lost to Creighton, St. Bonaventure and Pittsburgh.

Sophomore guard Jeenathan Williams has scored in double figures in six straight games, including 14 points in an 88-68 loss Tuesday at Ball State.

Prior to Thursday’s games, UB is fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding (14.87 per game), and sophomore forward Josh Mballa is 13th in the nation in offensive rebounds (3.93 per game). Senior guard Davonta Jordan leads the MAC and is 23rd in the nation in total steals (36).

The Bulls, however, are last in team defense in the MAC, allowing an average of 76.8 points per game.

Canisius, Niagara opens MAAC road slates

Canisius and Niagara play their first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference road games on Friday; the Golden Griffins (5-9, 0-3) play at 7 p.m. at Monmouth in West Long Branch, N.J., and the Purple Eagles (3-10, 1-1) play at 7 p.m. at Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn.

Canisius looks for its first MAAC win this season when it plays the Hawks, a team that eliminated the Golden Griffins from the conference tournament in March. Canisius has lost seven of its last eight games, and looks to snap a five-game losing streak. The Golden Griffins also have won only one true road game this season, a 94-64 win Nov. 26 at Illinois-Chicago.

Niagara looks to open its MAAC schedule 2-1 for the first time since 2012-13.

James Towns leads the Purple Eagles in scoring with 14.5 points per game, and needs 43 points to reach the 1,000-point mark in four seasons at Niagara.

The Purple Eagles lead the MAAC in turnover margin (3.2) and in turnovers per game (11.3), and they’ve committed 10 turnovers or less in their last six games. They’re also second in the MAAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.1) and have had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio in eight consecutive games.

Bona hosts first A-10 game

St. Bonaventure opens its home Atlantic 10 conference schedule at 2 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Fordham at the Reilly Center. It’s Bona’s first home game since Dec. 18, an 87-70 win against Niagara.

The Bonnies (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic 10) have won nine of their last 10 games, including a pair of A-10 wins on the road: a 71-66 win Sunday at George Washington, and a 61-49 win Wednesday at George Mason.

Bona forward Osun Osunniyi averages 3.3 blocks and has had 10 in his last two games – five each against George Washington and George Mason. Teammate Kyle Lofton has scored in double figures in all but two of Bona’s games this season, and averaged 17 points in the Bonnies’ two road games in the Washington,D.C. area.