TURTON - Bruce K. Of South Buffalo, entered into rest January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise M. Turton; devoted father of Denise Greiner, Paula Turton, Heather Turton, Phillip Turton, Kelly (Konrad) Zechman, the late Darcie Meyers and the late Carrie Colson; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren; loving son of the late Michael and Dorothy; dear brother of Michaeline (Frank), Dennis (Cathie), Jacqueline, and the late Gerrie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com