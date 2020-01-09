SZCZODROWSKI, Mary Ann (Bauer)

Of Orchard Park, NY, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Szczodrowski; daughter of the late Edna (Bauer) and Oscar Schurpf; loving mother of Sharon Prost, James Szczodrowski, Donna Woodruff, Karen (Anthony) D'Agostino and the late Michael Szczodrowski; grandmother of Jesse, Wayne, Michael (Sarah), Scott, Jilean, Timothy (Gina), Madeline, Isabel, Harrison and Francesca; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, 4-8 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services Saturday at 11 AM in the Orchard Park Wesleyan Church, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Music Resource Center-Cincinnati (www.mrccinci.org) or to Matthew Foster Foundation (www.matthewfosterfoundation.com). Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com