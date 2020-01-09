Steuben Trust sets March 3 for merger vote

Steuben Trust will hold a special shareholders meeting on March 3 to vote on the proposed acquisition of the bank by Community Bank System.

Community Bank, headquartered in suburban Syracuse, in October announced its plan to acquire Hornell-based Steuben Trust in a $107 million deal. Steuben Trust has one branch in Erie County in Clarence, while Community Bank has four branches in the county.

Community Bank's deal for Steuben Trust also requires regulators' approval. The two banks hope to complete the merger in the second quarter.