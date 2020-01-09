Deaths Death Notices
SNYDER, Mark E.
SNYDER - Mark E. Of Lancaster, NY. January 7, 2020. Beloved son of Penny (Galasso) Jarvis and the late Laverne (Marie) Snyder; brother of Billy Jarvis, Rebecca (Rich) Buchnowski and Ken (Jennifer) Snyder; nephew of Emil (Pat) Galasso and Shirley (late Bob) Krauss; also survived by many cousins. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loechcer Inc., funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Friday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
