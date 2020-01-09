SCIME, Linda Marie

SCIME - Linda Marie Suddenly, January 7, 2020, age 69; beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Nancy (nee Tabone) Scime; loving niece of Shirley (late Joseph) Albicocco, Vincent (Karen) Scime, Carmen (Bonnie) Scime and predeceased by Joseph (late Rose) Scime, Josephine (late Samuel) Caci, Thomas (late Marge) Scime, Anthony (Millie) Scime, Santo (Barbara) Scime and Alfred (late Sandy) Scime; also survived by many cherished cousins and friends. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda's memory to Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com