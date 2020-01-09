SCHMIDT, Carol F. (Ferguson)

January 7, 2020, beloved wife of Randy Schmidt; loving mother of Charles Schmidt (Meghan Cowley) and Theodore Schmidt; step mother of Robin (Martin) Smedborn; adored grandmother of Abel and Ireland Schmidt; daughter of the late William and Mary Ferguson; sister of David (late Teresa), Paul (Elaine) and Barry (Suzanne) Ferguson; sister-in-law of Faye (late Kevin ) Kelly, Grace (Dennis) Vogt, Yvonne (Tim) McGuire and the late Dennis (survived by Frances) Schmidt; survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 11 in Blessed Sacrament Church of Buffalo, 1029 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY at 11 AM. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Erie County SPCA or Catholic Academy of W. Buffalo. Online condolences at Buffalonews.com or facebook.com/carol.schmidt.503. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.