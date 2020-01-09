Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 9, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Richard M. Nixon, born on this date in 1913, “The presidency has many problems, but boredom is the least of them.”

• • •

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS – Indonesian culture and music will be highlighted in a program from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway.

A gamelan orchestra, Buffalo Gamelan Sari Raras Irama, formerly the Buffalo Gamelan Club, will perform traditional music from Java on the second floor in Hamlin Hall in front of Seymour the Mastodon. With them will be Javanese gamelan virtuoso Darsono Hadiraharjo, who accompanied traditional Javanese shadow puppet performances last summer at Artpark and Kleinhans Music Hall.

There also will be a pop-up exhibition of Indonesian artifacts from the museum’s anthropology collection which have not been on display since 1977. Tickets are $25, $22 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2 to 17. Tickets are available online at sciencebuff.org.

• • •

MORE CHRISTMAS – A wealth of Polish Christmas traditions will be celebrated Sunday at Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St. off Broadway near the Broadway Market.

It begins at 11 a.m. with Mass in English and Polish and the singing of koledy, traditional Polish carols. After Mass, in the Sears Street hall behind the church, the program continues with oplatek, the Polish Christmas wafers; a homemade Christmas Wigilia dinner and more carols.

Leading the singing will be Ludowa Nuta, Polish folk carolers from Hamilton, Ont. Tickets are $15 advance. A limited number of $18 tickets will be available at the door. Kids under 12 are free. To reserve tickets, call 242-9051 or 896-1050.

• • •

TAKE THE LEAD – Explore Buffalo, which leads tours of architectural treasures in and around the city, is offering a new series of training sessions for docents.

Classes will be held for nine weeks on Saturday mornings, beginning Feb. 8. New docents will be trained for the Masters of American Architecture downtown walking tour. For more info and applications, visit explorebuffalo.org. Deadline to apply is Jan. 20.

• • •

REVELATIONS – Old Fort Niagara’s hidden African-American history will be revealed in a special walking tour at 2 p.m. on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20.

As he leads the tour, executive director Robert Emerson will discuss slavery in the French colonies, Richard Pierpoint, a black Loyalist during the American Revolution; the 24th Infantry Regiment that was stationed at the fort in 1908 and 1909; and Hubert Crawford, the African-American artist who created the mural in the Fort Niagara Officers’ Club.

Admission is $15 adults, $10 for kids 6 to 12. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Chuck Goodspeed, Keith Bess, Gisela Browne, Sam Hoyt, Tim Zelasko, Kraig Kurzanski, Max Bichler, Susan Marmion, Rose Marie Poole, Erik Sasiadek, Leroy Rauch, Faith Rishel, Sharon Hoffstetter and Connor Bellamy.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.