REDMOND, John P.

REDMOND - John P. Of Hamburg, January 7, 2020. Husband of the late Marie (nee Nenno); father of Christine (Thomas) Hoff, Susan Ginley, Dawn Redmond, Melissa (Kevin) Schreiber, Martha and John (Maike) Redmond, Rebecca (Jon) Keller, and the late Alfred (Marlene) Rosenow; brother of the late Thomas Redmond; also survived by 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg Friday 6-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church Saturday at 12 noon. Mr. Redmond was a fireman at Bethlehem Steel for 35 years and a scooper at the grain mills in South Buffalo for Local 109 for 35 years.