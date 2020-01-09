Pemberton, Jeffrey

Pemberton - Jeffrey C.

Of Lake View, NY January 7, 2020; beloved son of the late William C. and Elma R. (nee Schmitt) Pemberton; loving brother of Thomas (Lynn) Pemberton; also survived by cousins and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Friday 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where a morning prayer will be said Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com