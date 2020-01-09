Olean General Hospital CEO to retire

Timothy J. Finan, who has served as president and CEO of Olean General Hospital for the past 14 years, will retire July 3.

Finan has also served as president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System for the past 10 years.

"While I have spent more than four decades in health care, the culmination of my career has been my return to Olean to serve as the president and CEO of my hometown hospital and later create Upper Allegheny Health System," Finan said in a message to employees on Thursday. "It’s a special and personal privilege to conclude my career in the area where I was born and raised."

The health system's board of directors is "leading a process to identify my successor, in conjunction with our partners at Kaleida Health, and will announce that individual at the appropriate time," Finan said.