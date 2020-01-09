Niagara County reports first rabies case of new year

The Niagara County Department of Health has reported its first case of rabies of 2020.

A red fox found dead on Seaman Road in the Town of Hartland tested positive for rabies, the health department announced Thursday in a news release.

The fox was found dead by a trapper who reported to have skinned the animal, according to authorities. The carcass was subsequently collected by the USDA and tested as a part of routine surveillance, authorities said.

The trapper was evaluated by the Niagara County Nursing Division to assess the exposure scenario and evaluate whether any post-exposure treatment was necessary.

The Niagara County Department of Health reminds residents not to feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats; be sure rabies vaccinations for pets are up to date; keep family pets indoors at night; don't attract wild animals to your home; and to report all animal bites or contact with wild animals at 439-7444 (or 439-7430 after hours).

Further information on rabies can be obtained from the Niagara County Department via niagaracounty/health.com.