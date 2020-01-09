New car wash in Tonawanda to offer seven days of free washes

Royal Car Wash's new location in the Town of Tonawanda will offer an unbeatable price for its first seven days of operations: free.

The car wash is set to open with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday. It's at 2355 Sheridan Drive, just east of the town’s Rails to Trails between Caputi’s Sheridan Pub and a Family Dollar store.

Anthony J. Daniele, co-owner of the business, said he expects the location will wash 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles for free over the seven days of the promotion, depending on the weather.

The company has used a similar promotion with the debut of other locations, he said. "It's obviously wildly popular, as free usually is."

Royal Car Wash is owned by the Daniele family and is based in Rochester. This will be the company's third location in the Buffalo area. A fourth area Royal Car Wash is planned for Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, north of Ellicott Creek Road.