NEBRICH, Marilyn "Joy" (Gooch)

(nee Gooch)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest January 7, 2020. Devoted mother of William (Christy) Nebrich, Lorna Cullen, Daryl (Amanda) Nebrich, and Adam (Kelly) Nebrich; cherished grandmother of Mary, Alex, Luke, Jamie, Shawn, Natalie, Evelyn, Julia, Lily, Lindsey, Carter and Jonathan; loving daughter of the late William and Helen Gooch; dear baby sister of five brothers and three sisters. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday from 3:30-6:30 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's name to the Clarence Senior Center, call 716-633-5138.Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com