My View: Police provide comfort to Jewish community

By Alex Lazarus-Klein

They stand in their crisp blue, department-issued jackets, outside, often in inclement weather, night after night, patrolling. Not their own spaces, but ours. The nights have been blessedly quiet, with little perceived reason for their presence, but, for us, members of the Western New York Jewish community, they mean the world.

They are the men and women of the Amherst Police Department and, while, the reason for their new assignment is regrettable – a rash of violence targeted at Jewish institutions throughout our nation – they offer so much more than a mere physical protection. They have been a psychological balm for the whole community.

Jewish communities around the world have employed security guards for decades, if not more, to stave off attacks. In my travels, I encountered them when I visited synagogues in France and Germany, as well as Greece and Turkey. They were reminders of how lucky I was to live in a country safe from religious persecution. Not so much anymore. The need for such means of protection has come home to the United States.

And, while I am upset that this is needed, I am so very appreciative of the many individuals and communities who have come to our aid. They are regular reminders that we are not alone. The Jewish community is not the only one feeling a little more vulnerable as we begin 2020. Regular accounts of terrorist-style attacks on Jews, including a Hanukkah knifing at the home of a rabbi in Rockland County, have cast a pall over our daily existence.

A recent conversation with an individual I encountered at Wegmans reminded me just how vulnerable we have been feeling. He praised me for wearing a kippah, calling me brave.

The police officers that come to our synagogue represent hope. They have become our greeters, our counselors, our friends. And, even though pay is involved, it pales in comparison to what they offer. For them, being with us means being away from their own families, a sacrifice we do not take lightly.

On Christmas Day, we have a tradition of holding a Chinese dinner together. This is a sweet event with somewhat sparse attendance.

Yet, because we were having a gathering, another would be needed. And who should be standing in our parking lot that night, but none other than Officer Brian – the lead organizer himself. No one else had volunteered, so there he was, with a smile on his face, even though it could not have been easy to have been away from home on that particular day. That is duty.

When we first instituted the new system in the wake of the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the officers were a necessary element of our new reality. Now they are no longer anonymous strangers fulfilling a duty. Over time we have learned their names and they have learned ours. Over time they have become an integral part of communal life. They are no longer strangers. Now they are our friends.

And, now when we see these same officers around town, we react as if we had known them our whole lives.

There is a name for these types of guards, we call them guardian angels.

Alex Lazarus-Klein is the rabbi of Congregation Shir Shalom in Williamsville.