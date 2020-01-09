MUSCARELLA, Roseann P.

MUSCARELLA - Roseann P. January 4, 2020 of Lancaster, NY; daughter of Alice and the late Richard Muscarella, Sr.; dearest mother of Donald (Jordyn) Zuzze; grandmother of Talyn and Oaklyn Zuzze; sister of Michael (Carolyn), Donald (Mary) Muscarella "Twin" and the late Richard (Martha) Muscarella, Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM at Lancaster Community Baptist Church, 520 Ransom Rd., Lancaster, NY 14086. The family will be receiving family and friends from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM before the service. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE 855-1411.