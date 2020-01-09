More charges loom for Hartland pair already charged with predatory sex assaults

The prosecutor pressing the case against Robert and Elizabeth Wood, a Hartland couple charged last year with predatory sexual assaults on a child, said Thursday in Niagara County Court that more charges could be coming.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baerhe told Judge Sara Sheldon that she may seek a new indictment alleging subsequent sex acts against different victims, which could produce additional predatory sexual assault charges against the Woods.

"The trial in March will not go forward because a plea will be entered or a superseding indictment will be issued," Barry N. Covert, Elizabeth Wood's attorney, told Sheldon.

Robert Wood, 56, and his 30-year-old wife have been behind bars without bail since December 2018. Last March, they pleaded not guilty to charges that they repeatedly abused a girl under the age of 11 from June 2015 to March 2017.

Elizabeth Wood's mother, Melinda A. Rich, 57, of Hartland, is serving a 15-year sentence for abusing the same girl.