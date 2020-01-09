Share this article

More charges loom for Hartland pair already charged with predatory sex assaults

Elizabeth Wood and her husband Robert C. Wood II are charged with predatory sexual assault against a child. (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)
The prosecutor pressing the case against Robert and Elizabeth Wood, a Hartland couple charged last year with predatory sexual assaults on a child, said Thursday in Niagara County Court that more charges could be coming.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baerhe told Judge Sara Sheldon that she may seek a new indictment alleging subsequent sex acts against different victims, which could produce additional predatory sexual assault charges against the Woods.

"The trial in March will not go forward because a plea will be entered or a superseding indictment will be issued," Barry N. Covert, Elizabeth Wood's attorney, told Sheldon.

Robert Wood, 56, and his 30-year-old wife have been behind bars without bail since December 2018. Last March, they pleaded not guilty to charges that they repeatedly abused a girl under the age of 11 from June 2015 to March 2017.

Elizabeth Wood's mother, Melinda A. Rich, 57, of Hartland, is serving a 15-year sentence for abusing the same girl.

