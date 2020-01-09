Mechanical contractor Danforth names new president

Mechanical contractor John W. Danforth Co. has named a new No. 2 executive, promoting Patrick McParlane to be its president and chief operating officer.

McParlane – the ninth president in the company's 135-year history – takes over the role from CEO Robert Beck, who has served as president since 2015 before adding the CEO title in 2018. Beck remains CEO.

In his new role, McParlane will lead the company's sales and operations, while working with Beck and the board to set strategies, plans and policies.

“Over the past 10 years, Pat has continually provided leadership, vision and results that have not only helped our customers achieve their goals, but have strengthened Danforth’s overall position in the marketplace,” Beck said.

McParlane, formerly executive vice president, was already one of the company's top executives. He joined Danforth in 2010 as vice president of the Client Solutions Division, and was promoted to senior vice president and appointed to the board of directors in 2014. He was named to his most recent title in 2015.

Founded in 1884, Danforth employs more than 1,000 across Upstate New York, with offices in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Poughkeepsie.