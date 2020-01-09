MECCA, Daniel

MECCA - Daniel Of Derby, went to be with the Lord January 6, 2020. Loving husband of Donna (nee Schmitz); devoted father of Sarah (Michael) Bowen and Zachary (Ally) Mecca; grandfather of Harper, Gwen, Vivian, and Charlotte; brother of Sebastian (Donna), Anthony (Elaine), Roseann (Timothy) Krawczyk, Vincent (Joanna), and Jeannie (Bob) Odien; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Southtowns Christian Center Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com