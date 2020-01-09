Letter: Put Bills’ playoff loss in realistic perspective

Let me preface this by saying that football should not be anywhere near the top of anyone’s priority list.

But to those Bills fans devastated by the recent loss to the Texans, I offer two familiar (albeit cliched) expressions – “it’s better to have loved and lost than to not have loved at all” and “be careful what you wish for.”

In this case, they actually go hand in hand.

If you are among the many fans who have yearned (seemingly forever) for the Bills to make the playoffs, please realize, of the 12 teams vying for the Super Bowl, only one will win the final game – the other 11 will go away disappointed and in some cases heartbroken.

That’s the chance you take and unless the chips fall just right, the price you pay. Sure, it would have been great to have won a Super Bowl back in the glory days, but would you have traded the heartbreak of those four losses to not having made it at all?

Remember – it is just a game – enjoy the journey, wherever it may lead.

One final thought on the Texans game; there wasn’t a player on the field (other than maybe on special teams) who did not mess up on a play or two that could have made the difference between winning and losing.

Only one of those players was named Josh Allen. Taking all things into consideration, he is far and away the best shot at a franchise quarterback the Bills have had since Jim Kelly. I’m confident he would agree.

Marty Kerker

Amherst