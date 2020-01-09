North Tonawanda legislators want community input in DeGraff tower redevelopment

North Tonawanda's three Niagara County legislators urged Kaleida Health Thursday to involve the city's residents in plans to redevelop the five-story DeGraff Memorial Hospital tower.

Kaleida listed the Tremont Street tower for sale in late December, two months after shutting down most services on the DeGraff campus except the emergency department and nursing home, along with laboratory and radiology services.

"We want to express our concern that any future use of the tower must fit with the character of the surrounding neighborhood," Legislators Richard L. Andres Jr., Randy R. Bradt and Jesse P. Gooch wrote to Kaleida President and CEO Jody Lomeo.

The legislators wrote that all North Tonawanda residents, especially those nearby, "have a vested interest in making sure this development gets done 'right,' " the legislators wrote. "That is why we are asking you to institute a community engagement process that would allow the public a voice in the future use of the DeGraff tower."