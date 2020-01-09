John E. Coulter, 75, active with Kiwanis Club of Lewiston

May 1, 1944 – Jan. 7, 2020

John E. Coulter, of Lewiston, a retired Harrison Radiator Corp. worker active with the Kiwanis Club, died Tuesday after a four-year struggle with cancer. He was 75.

Born in Lockport, he grew up in Barker and was a 1962 graduate of Barker High School, where he played varsity baseball.

He went on to earn an associate degree in machine design from Erie County Technical Institute.

He began in 1963 as a machine repair machinist at Harrison Radiator – where his father worked as a reliability project engineer – and retired in 2005.

He was a United Auto Workers union steward and served as the local’s health and safety representative and an International UAW health and safety instructor.

He was a 40-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston and was a board member for 15 years. He served as hospitality chairman for the annual Peach Festival and organized the annual Easter egg hunt.

He was a longtime member of the Lewiston Moose Club, the Lewiston Eagles Club and the Lewiston Porter Community Jaycees.

A soccer enthusiast, he was a travel team coach for more than 10 years for the Niagara Pioneer Soccer Club and was a member of its board of directors. In later years, he was scorekeeper for the Niagara-Wheatfield High School boys soccer team, which his son coaches.

Active in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lewiston, he was an usher and a member of the Holy Name Society.

He enjoyed playing Santa Claus for friends and relatives during the holiday season.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Phyllis Daniels; two daughters, Tina Pike and Tressa Majerski; a son, John M.; a sister, Barbara Wheat; and eight grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in St. Peter’s Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston.