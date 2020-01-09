Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals in Auckland tournament

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, won her quarterfinal match at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand Friday when her opponent, Alize Cornet of France, retired due to injury in the second set.

Pegula took the first set, 6-0, and was leading, 3-2, in the second set before the match was stopped.

Pegula, ranked 82nd in the world, will face fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals. Wozniacki, of Denmark, defeated fourth-seeded Julia Georges of Germany, 6-1, 6-4. Pegula was unseeded in this tournament.

The tournament serves as a tuneup for the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 20. Wozniacki, ranked No. 39, won the Australian Open in 2018 and will retire from competitive tennis after this year’s opening major in Melbourne.

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, is on the other side of the bracket and also reached the semifinals by defeating Laura Siegemund of Germany, 6-4, 6-3, in another quarterfinal Friday.

She will face the winner of the late match between third-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the United States and Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in the semifinals.

Pegula won nearly 86% of her first service points and nearly 73% of her second serve points. Cornet, ranked 57th in the world coming in, was just 50% on her first serves and 38.9% on second serves.