In the age of porch pirates, letting someone know you received their gift in the mail is a must.

And in an age when no one sends thank-you notes, making someone feel appreciated for their thoughtfulness is magical.

Every time I've received a gift in the mail, it has been thrilling. Now as a mom, watching my kids receive packages from far-flung friends and family is exhilarating.

Often over the years, though, the gratitude I've felt has never adequately reached the person who put the time and effort into sending me the gift in the first place. My Aunt Sandy has remembered every birthday and Christmas since the day I was born. I appreciated every single card so much that I wanted to let her know exactly how much I loved it. I felt I had to buy just the right card and fill it with just the right words and just the right handwriting to do my feelings justice.

But I was so intimidated by the task that I would start the card, get overwhelmed and never finish. I'd let Aunt Sandy go unthanked and promise to do an extra great job on my thank-you card the following year.

Now I've realized that "perfect" is the enemy of "done." I know that inexpensive, quick thank-you's can be just as meaningful as the expensive ones I've labored over.

Here's how.

Pictures are worth a thousand thank-you's. I don't let my kids open anything until I've got my phone in my hand to take pictures. Even then, I kick myself for missing that moment their eyes light up at the sight of the package on the doorstep. Start taking pictures (or better, a video!) for out-of-town gift-givers or anyone who wasn't able to watch the present being opened. If you can't catch the moment (or the pictures don't do it justice), have them pose with their new treasure.

Seeing the excitement on your kids' faces is all the giver really cares about. That magic is going to trump any of the card's shortcomings, whether it's your lateness or your messy handwriting.

If the gift is for you, send a picture of it in use or displayed in your home. Pick your favorite photo and upload it online. You can have it printed at a drug store or big box retailer for about 25 cents.

Make cards for free. Kids can craft customized cards with paper, stickers, markers and the like. If they're really young, you can take one of their scribbled drawing pages, fold it in half so the drawing is on the outside, and write a message on the inside.

Dollar Tree cards. There are lots of little independent shops in Western New York that sell beautiful and quirky handmade cards, and they're worth every cent. But, since this column is called Discount Diva, I would like to remind you that you can buy two full-sized Hallmark cards for $1 at Dollar Tree, or a pack of small note cards for $1 apiece. Next time you go in, grab a handful so you'll always have them when you need them. While you're out, stop at the post office for a book of Forever stamps.

Include a heartfelt message. You'd be surprised how much people love to receive kind, personal words. You don't have to say everything you've ever wanted to tell them. They'll cherish even one imperfect sentence.

If your kids are too young to write, ask them questions and use the answers to write the note. What was their favorite thing about the present? What is their favorite thing about the person who sent it? How many hugs would you give that person if they were here?

Digital gratitude. Thank-you's don't have to be on paper and arrive with a postage stamp. Trust me, a thoughtful email with lots of pictures is just as good or better than a card sent in the mail, and you don't have to pay for postage. It doesn't have to be super long, either.

Facebook recognition. If you think they would be OK with it, post the pictures and a note of thanks on the gift-giver's Facebook page. That way, other people can chime in about how thoughtful they are, too.