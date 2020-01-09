High School Extra: East Aurora gets key ECIC III boys win

East Aurora (3-2) kept itself in contention in the ECIC III boys basket-ball race with a 68-64 win at Maryvale (2-2). The Blue Devils were led by senior Matteo Duennebacke and sophomore guard Dom Phillips, who accounted for 22 of their team’s 31 points in the fourth quarter. East Aurora trailed 44-37 after three periods.

Phillips had 13 points in the fourth including four free throws and finished with 17. Dunnebacke had nine of his game-high 22 in the period.

Xaier Mitchell led Maryvale with 20 points. Andrew Dockery had 17 for the Flyers.

Meanwhile in Yorkshire, Cheektowaga (2-0 ECIC III) got past last place Pioneer (0-4), 59-50. Nevada Eldridge had 15 points while Marshall Henley scored 11 and Keonte Brown 10 for Cheektowaga. Kaleb Phillips had 19 points and Gavyn Mason 15 for Pioneer.

First-place Iroquois (5-0) and Cheektowaga have two games left against each other, the first on Friday on the Warriors’ home court.

Olmsted 6-0 in Cup play

Olmsted (6-0) added to its lead in Cornell Cup League II with a 64-57 triumph over International Prep (4-2) on Wednesday.

Marciano Lamar scored 16 points and Renard Siders had 15 for the Owls, who will face second-place Bennett (4-1) Tuesday.

Kane Gilliam led I-Prep with 20 points.

Jerroll Skillon scored 25 points in Bennett’s 88-55 win at MST Seneca. Davante Simmons had 21 points for the losers.

Jones leads Health Sciences

West Seneca West didn’t have much time to enjoy its ECIC I win at Jamestown on Monday. The Indians had to get up to face No. 3 ranked large school Health Sciences Wednesday night at D’Youville College and lost, 67-45.

JaVaughn Jones turned in a strong all-around performance for the Health Sciences Falcons. He had 19 points, 10 assists and 10 steals. Deshaun Brown had 10 rebounds for the winners. Daciare Riley added 13 points for Health Sciences (9-0).

Nate Ryniec led West Seneca West with 12, after scoring 24 in the win at Jamestown. It was only the third defeat for West Seneca West, which has lost to St. Francis and WNY Maritime in other nonconference games.

I-Prep, Burgard girls win

International Prep, which has lost only to first place Burgard in League II play, improved to 4-1 in Canisius Cup basketball with a 44-27 triumph over Riverside on Wednesday. Senior Yakabed Yohannes Gebremariam led I-Prep with 17 points, Anya Green had 13. Cionna Buck has 12 for Riverside.

Burgard improved to 5-0 in Cup play with a 43-19 win over East and a sweep of their season series.

Kheires Yogtiba had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Nevaeh Winston of Mount St. Mary scored 26 points and added 12 rebounds and six steals in the Thunder’s 61-51 nonleague victory at Sweet Home. Megan Gerber had 16 for the Panthers.

Park girls go to 3-0

Only eight games are on this season’s schedule for the Park School girls basketball team, but coach Samantha Hutchins’ Pioneers are making the most of them.

Junior Shania Evans scored 24 points and freshman Kayla Johnson had 15 as Park edged Christian Central Academy, 53-49, to run its record to 2-0 in the Monsignor Martin Association B League and 3-0 overall.

Park, CCA and Buffalo Seminary are the only teams in the B League and play each other three times in the regular season. Park also has a nonleague victory over Archbishop Walsh of Olean and has another nonleaguer scheduled against McKinley. The Pioneers have only one senior on a roster dominated by freshmen, Senior guard Tkai Smith had seven points Wednesday.

Mia Opfer led the scoring for CCA with 20 points.