HEINRICHER, Beverly A.

HEINRICHER - Beverly A. January 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Leo P. and Kathleen A. Heinricher; loving sister of Diane (Stephen) Lloyd, James L. Heinricher, Ellen (Wayne) Pachioli and Thomas J. Heinricher; dear aunt of Robert, Rose, Erin, Giuliana, and Peter. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 10-11 AM in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 o' clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Burial will take place Monday morning at 11 o'clock at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.