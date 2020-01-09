GRUNZWEIG, William H., Sr. "Bill"

January 7, 2020, age 80, formerly of Riverside now of Grand Island. Beloved husband of Carmella C. (nee Villa) Grunzweig; loving father of William (Grace) Grunzweig, Jr., Charles (Gina) Grunzweig, Elizabeth (James) Rogan and Henry (Natalie) Grunzweig II; cherished grandfather of James III, William (Tera) III, Joshua (Alex), Danielle, Sean, Christina (David), Carmella (Charles), Charles Jr. (Julie), Scarlett and Henry Jr.; adored great-grandfather of Annabella, William IV, Jaxson, Olivia, Leo, Charlie, Maria, Nora, Sophia, Kristana and Justice; caring brother of Margaret (Norman) Olka; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 6-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Avenue, Tonawanda at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Bill worked at Buffalo State College for 25 years retiring in 1984. Following retirement, he ran John's Towing with his three sons and daughter for 39 years. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.