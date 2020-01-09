GARCIA, Alice (Jonas)

January 6, 2020, of Toledo, OH, formerly of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of Artemio Garcia. Loving mother of Christine Shattuck, Kenneth White, Justina Graham, Angela Strueble, Sheila Manning, Juan Morales II, Victoria Ewing and the late Valentino Troy Jonas. Grandmother of many grand and great-grandchildren. Sister of Myrna Edsall, Emily John and the late Janice Mecklinburg, Judith Halftown, Donna Jimerson, Marlene Jonas, Rubina Jonas, Georgette Conklin and Merwin Jonas. Daughter of the late George and Vera Jonas. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 11 AM - 1 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place at 1 PM. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com