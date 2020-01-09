The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gives the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
From left to right: Attorney General Letitia James, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan, and Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay on the stage for the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gives the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gives the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo waves to those gathered to hear his State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Assemblyman Pat Burke attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andrew Goodell attend the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lt Governor Kathy Hochul introduces Governor Andrew Cuomo before the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
New York State Attorney General Leticia James takes the stage for the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli takes the stage for the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay takes the stage for the State of the State in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie takes the stage for the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins takes the stage for the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan speaks during the swearing in of State Senator George Borrello in the Senate Chamber at the Capital Building in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Senator Tim Kennedy attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Senator Patrick Gallivan attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Assemblyman Sean Ryan attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Assemblywoman Monica Wallace attends the State of the State address in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Share this article