FOWLER, Ronald W.

FOWLER - Ronald W. January 1, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of 51 years to Donna E. (nee Wallenbeck) Fowler; loving father of Steven (Marcie) Fowler and Jennifer (Frank Maurin) Gainey; cherished grandfather of Allister, Taylor and Chase; caring brother of Gary (MaryKay) and Ted (Mary) Fowler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ron was a lifelong member of WNYVA Club and served as a road captain for many years. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday from Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.